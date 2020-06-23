Big 5 tech stocks rallying further to new highs

Money is continuing to roll into megacaps today, with the Big 5 technology companies benefiting further.

Apple (AAPL +3% ), Alphabet (GOOGL, +1.5% ), Facebook (FB, +2.1% ), Amazon (AMZN +2.3% ), Microsoft (MSFT, +1% ) are near highs.

Year to date these stocks have outperformed the benchmark decline of 3.5%. Amazon is the leader, up 50%, Microsoft up 29%, Apple up 26%, Facebook up 19% and Alphabet up 10%.

Among the fundamental arguments for the rise has been how these major tech names are insulated from the stay-at-home economic effects. People will still use Facebook and Microsoft’s Windows and Amazon will see increased business with brick-and-mortar retailers shut. Others are arguing that these megacaps are where Fed money is finding its way.

Looking at growth numbers, Microsoft’s 12-month free cash flow yield is 2.8%, right in line with the info tech sector average. Apple’s is 4.2%. Amazon is at 1.4% vs. 4.6% for the consumer discretionary sector. Facebook is 3.3% and Alphabet is 2.9% vs. 3.1% for communication services.

Amazon leads the way on 3-year net income growth, nearly 60%. Microsoft is at 31% and Facebook follows at 22%. Alphabet is at 18.6% and Apple is nearly 8%.

The Big 5 earn their nickname dominating the top of the market cap rankings of the S&P 500. All are above $1T except Facebook at about $700B. The median S&P 500 market cap is around $22B.

Take a look at the year-to-date performance (below) of top ETFs that hold these stocks: the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG - blue), the Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL - brown) and the Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO - orange).