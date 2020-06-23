Moody's lowers its unsecured senior unsecured debt rating on Carnival (CCL +3.7% ) to Ba2 from Ba1. The ratings agency keeps a Negative outlook on CCL.

"The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Carnival's exposure to increased travel restrictions has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the continued uncertainty around the potential recovery from the outbreak."

"The normal ongoing credit risks include Carnival's near term very high leverage, which we forecast will exceed 4.0x for at least the next two years, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies, competition with all other vacation options, and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles as well as weather related incidents and geopolitical events."

The long-term corporate family rating was affirmed by Moody's at Ba1.

Carnival's cruised into the spring with a bolstered balance sheet.