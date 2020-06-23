Ubben leaves ValueAct to start impact fund - FT

Activist investor Jeffrey Ubben has left the $16B hedge fund he founded to start a new environmental and social impact investment company, the Financial Times reports.

The firm was ready for the leadership transition; he gave up the chief investment officer job in 2017 and the CEO role earlier this year to his chosen successor, Mason Morfit.

He'll continue to manage ValueAct's own $1B impact fund while his new business gets started, he told the FT in an interview; the investors in that fund will have the option to transfer their money to Ubben's new fund.

His new hedge fund will be called Inclusive Capital Partners, and he's bringing on board Lynn Forester de Rothschild, CEO of the nonprofit group Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, and two former ValueAct colleagues.

The new venture will take a similar approach to ValueAct's flagship — where he managed $10B-$20B and invested in about a dozen companies at any given time, while pushing for changes in strategy and personnel at the target companies.

Contrary to the image of many activist investors, Ubben is known for his gentler approach, which avoids public battles with target companies in most cases.

"Companies, as governed today, with investors asking for more current returns and more buybacks and so forth, aren’t working for society or nature,” he said. “But I have to prove that there’s a return [in long-term impact], because otherwise . . . you’re not really changing anything."

But Ubben isn't afraid to take a public stand when warranted. In March 2019, he criticized PG&E for postponing its deadline for nominating board members five times as the bankrupt utility held talks with competing shareholder groups.