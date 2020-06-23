Sempra Energy taps SDG&E's Sagara as group president
Jun. 23, 2020 3:42 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sempra Energy (SRE -0.1%) names Kevin Sagara as new group president, overseeing its California utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas.
- Sagara currently serves as chairman and CEO of SDG&E and was president of Sempra Renewables.
- Additionally, Caroline Winn, SDG&E's COO, is promoted to CEO of SDG&E, and current SDG&E president Scott Drury is appointed CEO of SoCalGas.
- Winn has served as COO at SDG&E and Drury has been the company's president since 2017; both joined the Sempra family of companies in 1986.