Sempra Energy taps SDG&E's Sagara as group president

Jun. 23, 2020 3:42 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Sempra Energy (SRE -0.1%) names Kevin Sagara as new group president, overseeing its California utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas.
  • Sagara currently serves as chairman and CEO of SDG&E and was president of Sempra Renewables.
  • Additionally, Caroline Winn, SDG&E's COO, is promoted to CEO of SDG&E, and current SDG&E president Scott Drury is appointed CEO of SoCalGas.
  • Winn has served as COO at SDG&E and Drury has been the company's president since 2017; both joined the Sempra family of companies in 1986.
