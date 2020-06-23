Wall Street ends higher as megacaps shine, trade worries ease

Stocks remained higher throughout this trading day as megacaps helped the Nasdaq extend its foray into new-high territory.

The Nasdaq rose 0.74% . The S&P closed up 0.43% and the Dow ended up 0.5% .

Selling pressure did trim gains, though, in the last 30 minutes of trading. Stocks opened higher after the White House sent assurances there U.S.-China trade deal was still on.

Tech continued its leadership role, with biggest-valued stocks benefitting. Apple closed up 2.1% following price target boosts.

Seven of the 11 sectors were higher (utilities, energy, staples and real estate lagging).

Consumer discretionary, up 1.1% , was helped by some enthusiasm for reopening-trade stocks. Cruise lines rose, as did restaurants, led by Darden, up 5.2% . Even airlines managed to gain, despite selling in American, off 6.2% , and United, off 1.3% .

U.S. dollar weakness continued, The dollar index slipped 0.4% , but pared losses late.

In commodities, crude oil gave back some recent gains, sliding 1.5% to $40.12/barrel. A weekly rise in official U.S. stockpiles of 300K is expected to be reported tomorrow. Gold futures rose 1% to about $1,784.

Markit’s early June measures of manufacturing and services activity rose more than expected. That indicates optimism on behalf of respondents, but both PMIs are still in contraction territory. Evercore ISI's latest survey says a weak economic recovery jumped sharply among concerns for equities. A COVID-19 second wave is still top of the list, but declined from last week.