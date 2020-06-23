Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) tallied their highest settlement in more than seven-and-a-half years, lifted by a favorable combination of low interest rates, U.S.-China tension and a weaker U.S. dollar.

August Comex gold settled +0.8% at $1,782/oz., marking the highest settlement for a most-active contract since October 2012.

"The tsunami of stimulus coming in from everywhere is not only inflationary but also painting a weaker picture for the economy and making gold look attractive," says Edward Meir at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

"Despite the large recovery seen in stocks from April, the scenario remains highly uncertain, with potential new corrections just around the corner and traders are still buying gold as a hedging asset," according to Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

Most mining names continue to grind higher after rising yesterday: NEM +1.2% , GOLD +0.9% , AU +5.2% , AEM +1.8% , KGC +0.6% , AUY +0.7% , IAG +2.6% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS