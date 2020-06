The CEOs of General Motors (GM -0.5% ) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +5.7% ) were ordered by a judge to meet face to face next week to try and resolve the ongoing bribery lawsuit filed by GM.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman called the litigation a waste of time and resources, labelling it a nuclear option.

Borman wants GM's Mary Barra and Fiat's Mike Manley to talk in person on July 1, with social-distancing measures in place.

In a statement, GM indicated that it doesn't plan to back down.