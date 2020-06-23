Banks prepare for divestments post-pandemic, EY says

As banks revamp their operations for a post-pandemic enviornment, a majority of lenders plan to make "major" divestments, according to a survey by Ernst & Young.

Some 87% of banks surveyed say they'll make such a move within two years, while 60% expect to do so within a year.

Shedding struggling businesses will likely be first; 51% of respondents said they're more likely to get rid of units that are delivering or expected to deliver substandard returns. They're also considering transformational divestments, as well.

The 2008 financial crisis spawned mandatory and voluntary divestments that were relatively easy and obvious, EY said.

“This crisis combined with ongoing digital and cost challenges will mean banks need to think much harder than previously about what assets are core and non-core,” the company said.

Some 70% of respondents plan to reinvest the proceeds into their core business. That includes technological upgrades that have become even more important as the coronavirus lockdowns have forced many customers to achieve daily tasks online, rather than at their local branch.

Deutsche Bank is probably the highest-profile bank that embarked on a major restructuring, including paring down some its investment-banking unit, even before the pandemic hit.