Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) offered 1M common stock with 30-day underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 150K shares. Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, contributions for new subsidiary and fund future growth.

Palomar formed a newly established surplus lines insurance company subsidiary, Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company registered in Arizona, licensed to carry on transactions across all the existing business lines and other insurance classes.

In the 2H20, it plans to become an eligible surplus lines insurer in all U.S. jurisdictions and commence writing E&S business.