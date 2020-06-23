Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) says Anthony DiSilvestro will join the company as an executive advisor on June 29 and will assume the role of CFO following the filing of the company’s Q2 report.

DiSilvestro will report to Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Current CFO Joseph Euteneuer is leaving Mattel as part of the company’s previously announced transition plan.

DiSilvestro joins Mattel with nearly four decades of financial and leadership experience, most recently serving as CFO at Campbell Soup.

Mattel has traded right around the $10 mark over the last week (chart).

