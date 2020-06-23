THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) plans to start a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to buy up to $20M of its common stock within a range of $3.25-$3.75 per share.

As it previously announced, TCRD completed a $30.0M stock issuance at the company's net asset value per share as of April 15, 2020 and $20M of the proceeds would go to the tender offer.

Due to the uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, TCRD will use the remaining $10M of proceeds to pay down its outstanding revolving credit facility.

If the tender offer is fully subscribed, TCRD will purchase 5.33M-6.15M shares, or between 15.1% and 17.4% of its common stock outstanding.

In May, TCRD cut its quarterly dividend by 52% to 10 cents per share to conserve cash amid the market turmoil caused by the pandemic.