La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reports FQ4 retail sales fell 8% and sales in the upholstery segment were down 21.7%.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.3% during the quarter vs. 8.6% a year ago, reflecting increases in the Upholstery and Retail segments offset by a decline in the Casegoods segment.

CEO update: "Our fourth quarter started with a 20.4% increase in written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network in February, and we experienced other examples of strength across our vast network of distribution. However, the trajectory of sales and earnings growth for the last two months of the year were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and mandated retail closures across North America."

La-Z-Boy ended the quarter with $263.5M in cash, including $75M in cash proactively drawn on the company's credit facility to enhance liquidity in response to COVID-19. The company also held $28.6M in investments to enhance returns on cash.

Shartes of LZB are down 2.45% AH to $27.07.

