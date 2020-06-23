Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) amends its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, modifying the facility size to $90M, maturing in December 2023 and an interest rate on borrowings based on LIBOR with a floor of 1% plus a spread of 2.75% to 4%.

Additionally, the Company has enters into a new $70M term loan facility, with maturity in June 2025; borrowings under the new Term Loan will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR with a floor of 1.50% plus a spread of 12%.

Following the transactions, the Company had total liquidity of ~$97M