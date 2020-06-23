In preliminary KPI update, XP (XP +6.4% ) has reported 13% growth in AUC to R$412B as at the end of May 2020 vs. 1Q20, driven by R$15B of net inflows and R$31B of market appreciation.

Monthly net inflows accelerated 21% MoM from R$6.9B in April to R$8.3B in May.

With 89% more new active clients compared to 4Q19, the daily average trades reached 2.6 million between April and May, 127% above the average of 4Q19.

The company maintained its leadership position in the retail equity market throughout May, achieving 25% of custody market share and 57% of the traded volume market share.

"On the retail front, we remain well positioned as trading volumes continue to accelerate, particularly as interest rates in Brazil remain at its lowest level ever, combined with an under penetrated stock market, where approximately only 1% of individuals trade stocks directly in Brazil," said CEO Guilherme Benchimol.