Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) won't pay a common stock dividend in Q2 in order to preserve liquidity and increase shareholders equity by retaining earnings in the quarter.

WMC estimates its book value per share, as of May 31, 2020 was ~$3.26; continuing to fall from $3.41 at March 31, 2020

The estimated BVPS for the end of the month was about 65% higher than its closing stock price of $1.98 on May 29, the last trading day of the month.

WMC's BVPS slid 68% during Q1 as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the mortgage-backed security markets in late March.