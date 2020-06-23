Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) will pay $1,094.93 per $1,000 principal amount for the $250M of 4.250% notes due 2023 that it offered to repurchase.

The healthcare REIT received tender offers for $264.5M of the notes by the early tender deadline of June 22.

As a result, PEAK will use a proration rate of ~95% for the notes.

The company had previously increased the amount of notes it would offer to repurchase to $250M from $150M; it's using proceeds from a $600M notes offering to pay for the tender offer.

