Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) expects Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between ($12)M - negative ($2)M, updated from prior outlook range of $20M - $35M.

Adjusted EBITDA for 1H of 2020 is expected to be between $78M - $88M.

The company says that the guidance model used had calculation errors, which on their own would have resulted in a significant reduction in the Company’s previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate; additionally, says the markets have been volatile during Q2.

Further details to be provided in REGI's upcoming earnings call in August 2020.