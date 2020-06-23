U.S. crude supply rose 1.75M barrels last week, API says
Jun. 23, 2020 5:10 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCL1:COM, USOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.75M barrels of oil for the week ending June 19.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.9M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.6M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 325K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by ~100K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
- August WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $40.13/bbl after settling at $40.37/bbl earlier today.
- USO -0.6% after-hours.