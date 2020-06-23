Synex International (OTC:SYITF) agreed to acquire all the shares of Sea Breeze Power which has assets of ~18 investigative licenses suitable for wind, solar and storage sites developing since +20 years at a cost of $30M.

Synex believes these assets worth 4,875 MW of green power would contribute to Canada's foreseen transition to a green hydrogen economy.

Separately, Synex Energy Resources has closed the sale of its 11% interest in the outstanding equity of Robson Valley Power for cash proceeds of $275K to Mid-Mountain Developments.