Nomura sees 62% upside in key hotel names as recovery grinds on
Jun. 23, 2020 5:31 PM ETHLT, MARBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Seeing a return to occupancy levels that is looking better than feared, Nomura Instinet is raising its EBITDA forecasts for two key lodging players, as it sees considerable upside (at least in the long term) in the slow, steady recovery.
- The firm's Harry Curtis and team are boosting forecasts in the near and long term for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), seeing occupancy rising about a point per week since hitting bottom in April: System occupancy is about 30% now and, barring any other change, is headed for 40-50% by the fall. With relaxed travel restrictions, Nomura is now expecting 48% in the second half, vs. a previous 44%.
- Business travel is likely to be slow on the comeback - companies are getting more efficient, in part by cutting corporate costs, travel and capex - and likely won't accelerate until the first half of 2021 (when there may be COVID-19 vaccines in distribution, the firm says).
- Next year, the firm sees occupancy going to nearly 60% (the usual threshold before operators can move rates higher). But its RevPAR forecast of -35% is still below consensus of -20% (a figure it says is "too optimistic" if some 15M may still be unemployed next year).
- Meanwhile, Hilton and Marriott should resume generating free cash flow early in 2021 - first enabling a reduction of debt to below 3x, and then resuming returning cash to shareholders, Nomura says.
- The firm had figured Hilton EBITDA could reach 90% of peak in 2023 and Marriott 85% of peak. But with a slow 2021 revival for the global economy moving forward, it now says Hilton could exceed peak EBITDA in 2023 by 6% and Marriott by 2%.
- And the EBITDA forecasts are driving higher price targets on lodgers on which Nomura is already bullish.
- It's got a target of $121 on HLT (implying 60% upside) and a target of $148 on MAR (implying 63% upside).