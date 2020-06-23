As part of its previously announced outparcel transcation with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will acquire a four property portfolio for $6.8M priced at 6.5% going-in cash cap rate, on a portfolio basis, exclusive of transaction costs.

The properties - Burger King, a Firestone Auto Center, an Olive Garden, and a Starbucks - are occupied under net leases with a weighted average 7 years of term remaining.

This is the fourth closing of its PREIT portfolio transaction announced in November.