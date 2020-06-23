Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) discloses it negotiated an amendment to its credit facility that will raise the maximum leverage ratio and modify the range of variable interest rates available.

The amendment increases the maximum permitted leverage ratio of 3 to 1 through the June 2021 fiscal quarter; the company's leverage ratio was 1.93:1 as of March 31.

The company says $46M in anticipated cost reduction initiatives implemented at the start of the coronavirus outbreak have been expanded to include a second phase of cost cuts, and it now expects to achieve $61M of cost savings on an annualized basis