Women who work on male-dominated rigs for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) face systematic harassment and abuse from their male colleagues, a lawsuit filed in Houston federal court alleges.

A woman who once worked as a field engineer for the company has filed a $100M lawsuit claiming men routinely broke into her bedroom, and that the human resources department ignored or dismisses her complaints as "oilfield talk."

Schlumberger "knowingly permitted male workers to treat women who work on oil rigs as sex objects and second-class citizens, intentionally turning a blind eye to the harassment, the lawsuit alleges, adding that oil rig workers live onsite in remote locations and women are not able to escape the treatment.

Schlumberger warned last week it could write off as much as $1.4B related to its ongoing restructuring and related layoffs.