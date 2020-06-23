Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) says it intends to acquire 3-D data and analytics firm Vricon for about $140M.

The company will exercise a call option to take full ownership of Vricon (formed as a joint venture between Maxar and Saab) for an estimated $115M net of estimated cash at closing.

Vricon's products are strongly aligned with Maxar's Earth Intelligence growth strategy, and priority mission areas outlined in the U.S. National Defense Strategy, Maxar says.

To fund the deal, Maxar will issue $150M in new senior secured notes, and will also repurchase $150M in existing notes using proceeds from the sale of its MDA business.

The company intends to appoint Vricon Chairman Gilman Louie to its own board once the transaction closes.

Maxar expects it will exercise its call option on or about June 25 (Thursday) and will close the deal in July.

It's hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow to discuss the call option.