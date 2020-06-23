Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) soared more than 12% in today's trade despite being slapped with a Sell rating at Deutsche Bank, warning that flooring likely will prove the most challenged building product category over the next 6-12 months because of the discretionary nature of the consumer purchase.

Investors chose to focus on a report by Cleveland Research that argued Mohawk's Q2 revenue is holding up better than expected, supported by a combination of improved demand in the U.S. and pent-up demand in Europe.

Cleveland Research reportedly revised Mohawk's Q2 Y/Y sales decline to 15%-20%, but that's better than the 35% decline the company forecast in April.

Shares also may have been helped by stronger than expected new home sales data that showed May sales rose 16.6% Y/Y to a 676K annual rate, vs. 636K consensus estimate.