Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is considering an offer for car rental company Europcar Mobility Group, as it seeks expand its mobility services offerings, including rental and leasing programs for new and used electric cars, Bloomberg reports.

Europcar reportedly has drawn interest from other suitors, but finding a buyer during the COVID-19 travel slump could prove difficult.

"A possible Volkswagen acquisition of Europcar Mobility, which purchases its rental fleet from the automaker, would be more of a distraction during this period of unprecedented operating challenges than a meaningful credit risk, given the manufacturer's size," Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Joel Levington says.