Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) spiked to an intraday 52-week high before settling for a 15.4% gain in today's trade, as investors liked the $123M purchase of two hydrogen companies that could turn the maker of fuel cells into a major supplier of the fuel that runs them.

Plug Power bought gas producer United Hydrogen Group for $65M and Giner ELX, which makes electrolysis machines that generate hydrogen from water, for $58M.

CEO Andy Marsh says the deals will drive down fuel costs and give customers a greener source of hydrogen, much of which is currently generated from natural gas, and are a key part of the company's plans to achieve $1.2B in revenues by 2024, from just $230M in 2019.

If hydrogen becomes a major source of energy for the world, supplying it could become a larger segment of Plug Power's business than fuel cells, Marsh says.