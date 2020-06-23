Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has proposed a public offering of $200M in newly issued class A shares, via Goldman Sachs.

Concurrently, it intends to sell via private placement $200M in class A shares to each of three private investors (Russia's JSC VTB Capital; Ervington Investments Ltd.; and Teliscope Ltd.).

It's granting a 30-day greenshoe option in the public sale to buy up to an additional $30M worth.

In the private placement, the per-share price will be the lesser of the offering price in the public offering and 1.05 times the volume-weighted average sale price on Nasdaq today, for aggregate gross proceeds of $600M.

Meanwhile, Yandex says it's entered a binding framework with Sberbank to purchase the bank's entire stake in the Yandex.Market joint venture, while Sberbank will acquire Yandex's interest in the Yandex.Money JV. Net consideration paid by Yandex in those transactions will be 39.6B rubles (about $570M).

And in preliminary results for the quarter, it says consolidated revenues are 41.4B rubles (vs. guidance for 40.6B-41.8B); net income was 3.4B rubles (vs. a projected -4.5B to -3B rubles); adjusted net income was 5.83B rubles (vs. estimated 1.3B-2.5B rubles); and EBITDA was 13.1B rubles (vs. projected 7.5B-8B rubles).