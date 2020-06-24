Asian markets trading flat on rise in COVID-19 cases
Jun. 24, 2020 2:07 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Most of the Asian markets are trading flat amid rise in coronavirus cases and despite Wall Street rally yesterday.
- The recent surge in COVID-19 cases might force the governments to close the economy again, denting the hopes for the economic revival.
- Euro is on track for its best month against dollar since October and hit a one-week high of buying $1.1321 as strong European PMI data signaled sharp ease in downturn economic activity, reports CNBC.
- Gold continues to inch higher +0.20% to $1785.85 as rise in virus cases are driving investors to safe havens.
- Japan -0.15%. Hong Kong -0.15%. China +0.10%. India +0.14%.