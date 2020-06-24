Asian markets trading flat on rise in COVID-19 cases

Jun. 24, 2020 2:07 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Most of the Asian markets are trading flat amid rise in coronavirus cases and despite Wall Street rally yesterday.
  • The recent surge in COVID-19 cases might force the governments to close the economy again, denting the hopes for the economic revival.
  • Euro is on track for its best month against dollar since October and hit a one-week high of buying $1.1321 as strong European PMI data signaled sharp ease in downturn economic activity, reports CNBC.
  • Gold continues to inch higher +0.20% to $1785.85 as rise in virus cases are driving investors to safe havens.
  • Japan -0.15%. Hong Kong -0.15%. China +0.10%. India +0.14%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.