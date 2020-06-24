Phase four stimulus package is under discussion

Another stimulus package is in the making, though what form it will take is still begin debated.

"Whatever we do it'll be much more targeted, much more focused on jobs, bringing back jobs and making sure we take care of our kids," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters.

Earlier this week, President Trump appeared to suggest that there could be another round of stimulus checks on the way for Americans and details would likely be released "over the next couple of weeks."

Some other policies under consideration include a payroll tax cut and protections for businesses from coronavirus-related liabilities.