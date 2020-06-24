"From a nutritional standpoint our products match the protein quality and content of the animal products that they replace" and "ours is a clear winner from a health and nutrition standpoint," Impossible Foods CEO Patrick Brown told CNBC.

"This is why I think people are increasingly aware plant-based products are going to completely replace the animal-based products in the food world within the next 15 years. That's our mission. That transformation is inevitable."

Yesterday, the company inked a partnership with Starbucks to carry the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich as part of its summer menu at most U.S. locations.

"Starbucks was one of our - if not the top - targeted outlet, just because of the power of their brand and their ubiquity," Brown added.

While Impossible markets primarily to the food-service industry, rival Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has placed its focus on the consumer and grocery sector.

Related: TSN, JEF, HRL, PPC, SAFM, ALCO, SYY, COW, UBC, KHC, NATH, CAG, COST, SFM, BRFS, PPC, BWLD, OTCQX:JBSAY, OTCPK:NSRGY