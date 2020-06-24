Besides the possibility of financial isolation, Hong Kong may see smaller capital investment on the infrastructure and tech fronts.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) told the FT it is considering alternative destinations for a high-speed internet cable after the U.S. government warned it against building the link to Hong Kong due to security concerns of exposing global data to China.

The tech giant, together with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), has backed the 8,000 high-capacity subsea cable - known as Pacific Light Cable Network - between the U.S., Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines.