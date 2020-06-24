Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) slumps 41% premarket after pricing its public offering of 51.4M units at $0.35/unit, for expected gross proceeds of ~$18M.
Each unit consists of one common share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share.
Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 7.71M common shares/Class A warrants.
Each five-year Class A warrant will have an exercise price of $0.35/share.
Net proceeds will be used for working capital, to make vessel or other asset acquisitions or for other general corporate purposes.
Closing date is June 26.
