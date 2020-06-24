Following Uber (NYSE:UBER) in making election days around the world company holidays, Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) U.S. employees won't have to be at their desks on Election Day.

It's also offering global employees paid time off to vote in national elections.

"Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off," the company told employees in an internal memo.

