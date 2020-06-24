Junk issuers have sold $46.7B of bonds so far in June, topping the previous monthly record of $46.4B in September 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies have hurried to build cash war chests due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the Fed announced plans to purchase some types of high-yield bonds to boost liquidity.

"You get an invitation to a party from the Fed, Treasury and Congress - they offer to pick you up, take you home and bring you breakfast in bed the next morning," said Bill Zox, a high-yield bond portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management. "You know it is going to be a party like no other."

