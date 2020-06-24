Efforts to reshore U.S. manufacturing pick up speed

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp is talking to companies about reshoring the manufacturing of PPE, generic drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients as part of coronavirus response efforts.

The agency originally opened its doors in January to boost U.S. overseas development financing efforts to counter China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.

The DFC, along with the Pentagon, intends to jointly administer $100M in supply chain reshoring funds - from the $2.3B coronavirus legislation passed in March - that can be leveraged into "tens of billions of dollars" in loans by using it as a pool of capital similar to the U.S. Treasury's backing of Fed loan facilities.