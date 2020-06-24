Tariff talk in the mix as futures decline 1%

Futures were already dipping into the red after the Nasdaq Composite notched a fresh record, though contracts tied to the S&P 500 are now pointing to a 1% decline on worries about a wider transatlantic trade fight.

The U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1B of imports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., according to a notice published late Tuesday evening (a month-long public comment period ends July 26).

As it prepares to open its borders to international travelers, the EU today may also extend a ban on visitors from America as Europeans are still prohibited from entering the U.S. under virus travel restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on Tuesday that recent COVID-19 trends were "disturbing" as the U.S. recorded a 25% surge in new infections for the week ending June 21, with 10 states recording increases of 50%.