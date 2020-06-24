Marijuana Company of America (OTCQB:MCOA) have signed an agreement with White Lion Capital, an equity fund for equity line of credit of $10M.

Proceeds will be used to expand into new markets, add new hempSMART product lines, deploy its new marketing strategies, in retiring legacy convertible debt notes with less dilutive equity line financing.

The Company is in the process of filing S-1 with SEC in order for the equity line with White Lion to become effective. The Company expects that this filing will be completed early in the Q3.

Source: Press Release