TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, and Visa (NYSE:V) inked a strategic partnership to develop and deliver solutions to drive repeat consumption of the mobile wallets and digital currency for digital payments and remittances.

"Partnerships are fundamental to Visa's business model and we look forward to collaborating with TerraPay to drive seamless and interoperable financial services and products to push much desired financial inclusion in our communities," said Otto Williams, Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintechs and Ventures in CEMEA at Visa. "Interoperability is key to a digitally connected payments ecosystem and we are excited that TerraPay is part of our growing Fintech Fast Track program as we work together to connect more communities with these solutions."

Global m/e-commerce is expected to reach $4,574B by 2023 vs. $601B in 2016, according to Allied Market Research.