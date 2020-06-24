The FDA has lifted partial clinical hold placed on Innate Pharma SA's (NASDAQ:IPHA) TELLOMAK Phase II clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of lacutamab in patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas. The company is taking operational measures to re-activate trial in U.S.
The agency's decision is based on a quality assessment of a new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified batch that has been successfully manufactured for the lacutamab program.
The Company can now resume recruitment of new patients with relapsed/refractory Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides (MF) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
The TELLOMAK trial was put on partial hold due to GMP deficiencies at a subcontractor site responsible for fill and finish operations.
Data from the trial for MF are expected in 2021 and for Sézary syndrome in 2022.
Shares are up 8% premarket.