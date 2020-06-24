The FDA accepts for review a marketing application filed by Aussie firm Mayne Pharma Group (OTCPK:MAYNF) seeking approval of E4/DRSP, a combo oral contraceptive containing 15 mg estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP).

The pill was developed by Belgian outfit Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCPK:MITPF).

The company says the pill, if approved, will be the first contraceptive product containing E4 and the first new estrogen introduced in the U.S. for contraceptive use in ~50 years.

The agency's action will be in H1 2021.