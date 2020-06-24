Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to sell $150M of 7.54% senior secured notes due 2027 at 98.25% of their face value, guaranteed on a senior, first-priority secured basis by the company’s subsidiaries that are guarantors under its existing syndicated credit facility and its 9.750% senior secured notes due 2023.

Closing date is June 25, 2020.

Proceeds are expected to be used for financing the Vricon acquisition and if not consummated than for any other general corporate purposes.

MAXR +3.34% premarket.

Previously: Maxar acquiring all of Vricon for $140M (June 23)