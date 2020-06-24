Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) are on watch after Goldman Sachs downgrades the EV automaker on a valuation call.

Analyst Fei Fang is positive on the Nio story due to the company's strong luxury car penetration in China and improved financial position, but sees little upside in the near term after the +160% rally over the last three months.

Goldman moves to a Neutral rating from Buy and assigns a price target of $7.00.