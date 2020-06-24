The FDA has awarded Fast Track Designation to NeuroRx for the investigation of U.S. development partner Relief Therapeutics Holding's (OTCPK:RLFTF) RLF-100 (Aviptadil) for the treatment of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.

RLF-100 is a synthetic form of human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide which reduces inflammation in the lungs and protects the alveolar type II cells.

The agency has requested NeuroRx to submit a publicly-available expanded access policy, so that physicians may request RLF-100 for their patients who are being treated in hospitals not participating in the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials.