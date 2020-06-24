iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) announces that it has been named by IBM Watson Health to receive no-charge use of the IBM Clinical Development (ICD) solution for 18 months.

IBM has been offering its ICD solution to eligible trial sponsors as part of its assistance to the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

iBio Co-Chairman & CEO Tom Iset says, "This technology helps to support the rapid and efficient undertaking of clinical trials of iBio’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates. It also complements our FastPharming System’s core speed, quality and scale-up advantages in the development of vaccines and therapeutics. Through strategic collaborations like this one, we believe iBio is now poised with the tools, technology and capital necessary to compete in the fight against COVID-19.”

Preclinical data from on iBio's two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, should be available next quarter.