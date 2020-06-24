BTIG analyst Mark Palmer downgrades PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Neutral from Buy as shares more than doubled from the lows reached in March after the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

PYPL falls 1.5% in premarket trading.

Removes price target of $172 after the stock closed at $172.79 on Tuesday; shares are trading more than 40% above their pre-pandemic highs reached in February.

Notes that PYPL is trading at 35x consensus FY22E adjusted EPS, and its valuation already reflects the benefits the company will get from changes in consumer behavior due to the pandemic.

"As such, we believe PYPL shares have limited upside in the near-term and we would look for a better entry point before re-engaging with the stock," Palmer wrote in a note.

Palmer's rating aligns with the Quant rating of Neutral; SA Authors, though, have a Bullish rating on average.

In late May, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company expects to reach 15M-20M new users this quarter and that those users are 30% more engaged than previous customers.