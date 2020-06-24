BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCQB:BCTXF) has filed a provisional patent application with the USPTO, entitled “MULTI-VALENT DECOY RECEPTORS FOR DIAGNOSIS AND/OR TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION”.

The application outlines compositions and methods of developing novel multi-valent decoy receptors for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection and seeks protection for the design of new therapeutics and methods for their use.

Multi-valent constructs are believed to have both therapeutic and diagnostic potential.

BriaCell has recently filed three other provisional patent applications related to treatments for coronavirus, including: (1) genetically engineered whole-cell immunotherapy (2) antibody-based treatment; and (3) antigen-based induction of immune response.