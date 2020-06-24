Citing a change in Apple's ad policy, BMO downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from Outperform to Market Perform and trims the price target by $3 to $13.

Analyst Daniel Salmon notes that Apple recently said app developers "will now need to ask for consent from users to access ID for Advertising" rather than IDFA being on by default.

The analyst says this isn't the "worst case scenario" for Criteo, but he says the change is a near-term risk to CRTO's iOS app business.

Salmon doesn't recommend buying Criteo until visibility on the issue improves.