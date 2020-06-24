Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) exits its debt and equity investment in IDX Broker through the sale of IDX to a sponsor-backed strategic acquirer.

Realizes a gain of $9.3M from the exit; MAIN made its initial investment in IDX in 2013, consisting of a $10.6M first-lien senior secured debt investment and a direct equity investment of $5M. It made several follow-on debt and equity investments afterwards.

On a cumulative basis since the initial investment, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 15.8% and a 1.9 times money invested return on its cumulative debt and equity investments in IDX.

IDX provides software-as-a-service search and lead management solution that integrates data feeds from multiple listing services into websites for real estate professionals.

Last week, Main Street announced a $19.9M follow-on investment, consisting of $19.5M first-lien senior secured term debt and a $0.4M equity investment in CAI Software.