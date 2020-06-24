Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +8.1% pre-market after surging more than 15% yesterday following the company's $123M purchases that deepen its commitment to hydrogen power.

Plug is "a clean energy juggernaut emerging," H.C. Wainwright proclaims in raising the stock price target to $14 from $6, citing the company's improved guidance for 2024 revenue, EBITDA and operating income guidance of $1.2B, $250M and $210M, compared to $1B, $200M and $170M previously.

PLUG's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.